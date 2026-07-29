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Help Mahmoud Walk Again After Spinal Cord Injury

GoalE£1,000,000 EGP
RaisedE£0 EGP

Fundraiser created byMahmoud Elbaz

Help Mahmoud Walk Again After Spinal Cord Injury

Help Mahmoud Rebuild His Life After Spinal Cord Injury


My name is Mahmoud Moawed Elsayed Nasser Elbaz, a 46-year-old Egyptian from Damietta New City.


In March 2024, my life changed completely after being diagnosed with an intramedullary spinal cord tumor (Ependymoma, WHO Grade II) accompanied by severe spinal cord compression and syringomyelia. This condition led to complete loss of movement and sensation in my lower body.


Despite undergoing two major surgeries in April 2024 and October 2024, followed by intensive medical treatment and rehabilitation, the damage to my spinal cord resulted in complete paraplegia (T5 AIS-A). I now rely fully on a wheelchair for mobility.


My most recent MRI in June 2025 confirmed that the tumor was completely removed, and there is no remaining tumor. However, the neurological damage remains severe, and I have not yet regained motor or sensory function in my lower limbs.


Despite this, I remain determined to pursue every possible opportunity for recovery and improvement. Advances in neuroscience and spinal cord research, including epidural electrical stimulation (EES), neuromodulation, and cutting-edge clinical trials, offer hope for individuals in my condition.


I am currently seeking access to advanced spinal cord injury rehabilitation programs and clinical research opportunities that may help restore function, improve independence, and enhance my quality of life.


The funds raised will support:


- Access to specialized rehabilitation and clinical evaluation programs













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