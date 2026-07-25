Help Maheen to Mobilize Women through Camp!

Help Me Raise Women for God's Kingdom in Pakistan





This is Amir Zahoor sharing a fundraising call for my younger sister in Pakistan. She cannot create a fundraiser on GiveSendGo, since Pakistan is not on their list. Please read her story below to pray and support her.

“My name is Maheen Zahoor. I was born to a nominal Christian family. In 2015, my life was transformed when I encountered Jesus Christ. He healed my brokenness, gave me a new identity, and called me to share His love with others.

As a Pakistani woman, I have personally experienced rejection, family struggles, cultural pressures, and deep emotional wounds. But God has planned to use my painful experiences and given me a burden for other women to introduce help and healing to those who are still living without hope.

He led me to start Rebuild Ministry—a ministry that helps women and young girls discover healing, identity, and purpose in Christ through discipleship, mentoring, prayer, and leadership training.

Over the past several months, my volunteer team and I have been discipling 10 women, walking with them every week and preparing them to become leaders who will reach others with the Gospel.

On July 15, 2026, we will hold our Women Commissioning Camp—a special day to equip, encourage, and send these women into God's mission. It is a closing and celebratory camp for our first batch of 10 girls, and we will commission them to start their own group and facilitate other girls as they are saved and secured now.

How Can You Pray and Support Us?

• Rent for campsite and accommodation

• Training materials and certificates

• Transportation (since it’s an out-of-city program).

• Ongoing discipleship and ministry resources

Please pray for this ministry. If God puts it on your heart, would you consider donating and sharing this fundraiser with others?

Together, we can raise women who will bring the hope of Jesus to their families, communities, and future generations.

Thank you for believing in God's work through Rebuild Ministry. Your prayers and generosity are changing lives.

"Freely you have received; freely give." – Matthew 10:8

With gratitude”