Help Mahayagay School Rebuild After Earthquake

【Our Story】 Hello everyone. Today was supposed to be a day of joy and celebration at Mahayagay Elementary School in Davao Occidental, Philippines. For many children, especially those stepping into a classroom for the very first time, it should have been an unforgettable milestone marking the start of a bright new school year.

Instead, a sudden and terrifying earthquake shattered the peace of their first day.

The footage captured a truly heartbreaking scene: as the alarms blared and the ground shook violently, students and teachers were forced to flee their classrooms in utter panic. What was meant to be an exciting first day of school instantly turned into a frightening scramble for safety. While everyone fought bravely to ensure the children’s immediate safety, this disaster has not only structurally damaged the school but has also left deep emotional scars of fear on these young souls.

【Why We Need Your Help】 We have launched this fundraising campaign to help the children and faculty of Mahayagay Elementary School recover as quickly as possible. Every dollar raised will be directly used for:

• School Infrastructure Repair: Checking and repairing damaged classrooms, hallways, and emergency exits to ensure the children have a safe environment to return to.

• Emergency Preparedness Supplies: Equipping the school with proper first-aid kits, disaster-response helmets, and emergency lighting.

• Psychological & Emotional Support: Bringing in professionals to provide counseling and emotional care to help these traumatized children overcome the shock of the earthquake.

【How You Can Support Us】 Disasters are cruel, but love brings us together. If you have the means, please consider making a donation—no amount is too small, and every bit helps. If you are unable to donate at this time, we humbly ask that you share this campaign page with your family and friends. Your share is a powerful tool that brings hope back to these children.

Thank you so much for your kindness, generosity, and prayers. May God bless these children.