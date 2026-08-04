Help Mae Rebuild After House Fire

Our dear friend and coworker's house caught fire due to sparks from the the railroad tracks/train nearby. She had no house insurance, so she's facing the full cost of rebuilding from scratch.

She'll need significant repairs and reconstruction including electrical work, sheetrock, cabinets, a new roof, and more. Beyond the physical repairs, she also needs help with temporary housing while the work gets done.





We're raising funds to help Mae cover these rebuilding costs and get her back into a safe home. Any support you can offer would mean so much to her during this difficult time. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.