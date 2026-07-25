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Help Madison Stand Up to Tim Hortons

Goal$50,000 CAD
Raised$2,418 CAD

Fundraiser created byRebel News

Help Madison Stand Up to Tim Hortons

Help Madison, a disabled 22-year-old whistleblower, replace lost income, access support, and move forward with dignity.


Madison is a 22-year-old disabled Canadian from Havelock, Ontario. For nearly a year, she says she endured humiliating, abusive, and unacceptable treatment while working at a local Tim Hortons.


According to Madison, supervisors and managers yelled at her in front of customers and co-workers, denied her bathroom access even when she urgently needed it, refused to let her go home after she leaked through her clothing while menstruating, and even physically assaulted her by punching her in the arm multiple times “out of rage.”

Madison had disclosed her disability. She says she cannot easily multitask and needed basic understanding and accommodation. Instead, she says she was mocked, pressured, and treated as disposable.


When Madison began telling the truth about what she says happened, she feared losing her job. After speaking out, she says management questioned her and told her not to speak to the press because they did not want to deal with the attention.


No young woman should be punched, humiliated, denied bathroom access, or silenced for speaking honestly about workplace abuse.


This campaign exists to help Madison directly.


Funds raised will help Madison replace any income she may lose after coming forward, cover urgent living expenses, and provide support as she looks for safe employment where she will be treated with dignity and respect. If the situation escalates, we also want Madison to have access to legal support at no cost to her.


Madison came forward not only for herself, but because she hopes her story will help others speak up too.


“I’m hoping to help others speak up,” Madison said. “Maybe with me speaking, maybe then they’ll be like, ‘This happened to me too,’ and maybe it will help other people get out of the bad situation they are in.”


Please give what you can to help Madison through this difficult time. Your support will show her that she is not alone, that whistleblowers deserve protection, and that vulnerable workers deserve dignity.


If you are an employer in the Havelock area who can offer Madison a safe, respectful job opportunity, please reach out through this campaign.


Thank you for standing with Madison.

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