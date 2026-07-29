Help Maddyson Heal After Her Upcoming Hip Surgery

My name is Elizabeth, and I’m fundraising for my daughter, Maddyson, who is scheduled for major hip surgery on June 24th at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. This surgery is necessary to help her walk, move, and live without the pain she has been struggling with for far too long.





We live in Yuma, Arizona, which means we have to travel several hours to Phoenix for her surgery and follow‑up care. I will be missing work to stay by her side through the procedure, recovery, and physical therapy. As a single mom working hourly, any time off means no paycheck, and the financial pressure is overwhelming.





Between gas, food, medical trips, and lost income, I’m doing everything I can — but it’s more than I can carry alone. I’m asking for help so I can focus on my daughter’s healing instead of worrying about how we’ll make it through the next few weeks.





Every donation, every share, and every prayer means more than I can express. Thank you for standing with us during this difficult season. God bless you for your kindness and generosity.