Help Maddison Recover From A Horrific Tragedy

Hello, my name is Hazel and my daughter Maddison was recently brutally attacked while at school in San Antonio, Texas at Sul Ross Middle School. Maddison is a funny, outgoing 13-year-old girl who loves her friends, family, and all animals, especially her dog Aurora. Maddison has faced some struggles in life, being diagnosed with ADHD and autism, but she doesn’t let it hold her back. It’s her lifelong dream to work for NASA when she grows up.





Over the last school year, Maddison has reported being bullied and threatened several times to admin and faculty at Sul Ross Middle School here in San Antonio. But every time, she has her statement ripped up, she’s told she’s making it up and to go back to class. I’ve even gone up to the school and tried to get someone to do something about it, but no one would follow up with me. I’ve sent several emails, gone up to the school and contacted the superintendent at Northside ISD, and never could get anyone to follow up and find out why these kids kept going after Maddison and no one wanted to help.





Sadly, on 2/26/26, the 5 girls that had been bullying and threatening Maddi made good on their threats. They punched, kicked, and dragged her by her hair repeatedly as Maddison screamed for help. Faculty stood by and did nothing. The same admin that ripped up her reports of being bullied stood over her right after the attack, making her sit in a chair bleeding, terrified and begging for help and made her write a false statement saying everything that happened to her, was her fault, while refusing to allow her to get any kind of medical care. She had her phone shattered and her glasses broken. Due to a previous TBI, Maddison is legally blind without her glasses. Her vision is even worse now, but due to me being out of work after an accident, I don’t have the means to get her glasses or phone replaced. To make matters worse, they refused to arrest all 5 of the older students who brutally attacked Maddison. They had made it known they wanted to end her life. But no one would step up and try to hold any of the kids accountable. I had to beg and plead with the chief of police to get them to get warrants for the main two suspects. And even more than that, the principal of the school set out a dishonest statement to the student body parents, saying that the school was on lockdown due to a “non student related issue” but in fact it was the attempt on Maddison’s life that prompted the lockdown. They wouldn’t even call 911 to get her medical attention. She was denied her parents, medical care for almost an hour. Until I showed up, after she found a way to call me and get help.





I’ve gone to the school board and several other people begging for help. I was promised that her glasses would be replaced, but now I’m being given the runaround about that. I’m also trying to find an attorney to help us get justice for Maddison against the kids, their parents, the faculty that stood by and did nothing, as well as the school itself. The principal went as far as sending out a false statement to the entire student body parents that very hour we showed up, lying to the parents saying that the school was in a lockdown for a non-student-related issue, but in fact, it was because of the severity of the attack on my daughter that they had gone into lockdown.





To make matters even worse, right after the attack, Maddison was denied medical treatment by the same admin that had been dismissing her pleas for help. She was forced to sit in a chair while her hair was falling out in clumps; she was bleeding from wounds and begging for her mom. She was denied everything until she was told that her attack was her own fault. The school resource officer never even asked her what happened. He was given the statement she was forced to write and told not to get anything from her. The school didn’t even call 911; I had to. Aside from numerous texts trying to cover things up, no one at Sul Ross has done anything to help make this right for our family.





So I am reaching out to our community and asking for help in getting Maddison’s glasses replaced and her phone, as well as the money needed to hire an attorney to make sure that we are protected from any other harm. Maddison has continued to live in fear of these girls due to the overwhelming threats, and they have been allowed to go back to school like nothing happened. The admin is under investigation but has been allowed to keep working with kids at the school.





We have tried to file charges against the adults that stood by and ignored Maddison’s pleas for help but nothing has come of it but thankfully, as of 5/17/2026, 2 of the attackers have gone before a judge and been found guilty of the charges stemming from the attempt on Maddison’s life.





we are beyond grateful for each and every single dollar that gets donated. My current total balance owed for all medical bills, co pays, medications, etc is a little over $20,000. That doesn’t include the weekly co pays for physical therapy, for Maddison’s back injury, it doesn’t include the upcoming MRIs, scheduled for this week to see how her recovery is progressing.





Maddison has also been paired with a pup to become her ASD and TBI alert dog. Her name is Miya and she is a sweetheart. She has already bonded with Maddison in a big way and as they progress thru training, I’m able to tell just how protective Miya is for Maddison. She already lets us know when Maddison needs some space and is overstimulated.





i am beyond grateful for all of the kind words, donations, encouragement and love from everyone...





I know with time, Maddison will find a way to heal and she will be able to get past all of this. It’s just going to be a very long road getting there.







