



I am requesting financial assistance so that I can maintain housing, and meet the financial obligations for the power bill , and water bill . I had been employed for four and a half years up until April 13th of this year. Since then I have applied for Food Assistance through the state in which I I live , and also, seeking employment. I know longer have my own transportation, and therefore the cost for public transportation is an added strain to reach that goal in pursuit of employment. I am 63 years of age , and I am also raising my 8 year old granddaughter to the best of my ability, school will start soon as well .If anyone can help with financial support it will be greatly appreciated , big or small. I thank you in advance for your giving and may God bless you