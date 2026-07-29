Help Lynn in his battle with brain cancer

Our family’s world changed suddenly when Lynn Redfoot was rushed to the hospital after developing alarming symptoms including weakness, confusion, dizziness, and facial drooping. Doctors discovered a significant brain tumor that required Lynn to be life flighted to AHN and urgent brain surgery, which took place on Monday.





The past few days have been overwhelming and filled with uncertainty. While we are extremely grateful to God that he made it through the surgery and is currently recovering well, we still face a long road ahead with additional testing, pathology results, treatments, rehabilitation, and time away from work for both him and Linda helping care for him.





Anyone who knows Lynn, knows he is hardworking, caring, and has always really taken care of his body making this even more of a surprise. Now our family is asking for help during one of the hardest moments.





Donations will help with:

• Medical expenses and ongoing treatment

• Travel and hospital-related costs

• Lost income during recovery for dad and mom

• Rehabilitation and caregiving needs

• Possible integrative medicine

• Daily living expenses during this difficult time





In the middle of all of this, Lynn and Linda are also raising their 14-year-old nephew, making this situation even more difficult emotionally and financially. Our hope is to help ease some of the burden so he can focus on healing and being there for his Christopher during this incredibly hard time.





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this page. We are asking everyone to keep our family in your thoughts and prayers. Every bit of support means more than words could ever express.





Thank you for standing with us during this incredibly difficult time.