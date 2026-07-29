Help Lynn Finney During Her End-of-Life Journey

Help Lynn During Her End-of-Life Journey

Lynn of Winnsboro, Texas, has recently been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and has been given an incredibly heartbreaking prognosis of 3–6 months to live. She is experiencing severe pain daily and is no longer able to work or function as she normally would.

As a loving mother and grandmother to 3 children and 8 grandchildren, Lynn’s greatest wish is to spend meaningful time with her family while she still can.

We are also seeking alternative treatment options that may help improve Lynn’s comfort and quality of life. Unfortunately, many of these treatments are not covered by insurance, creating additional financial strain during an already difficult time.

Funds raised will help with:

Alternative treatments and therapies not covered by insurance Medical and living expenses while unable to work Funeral and end-of-life expenses

Any donation, no matter the amount, will help ease some of the financial burden and allow Lynn to focus on spending meaningful time with the people she loves most.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping Lynn and her family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you for your kindness, support, and compassion during this difficult time.