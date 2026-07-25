🙏 URGENT! HelpLyn Get Her Home and Van Repaired

Lyn Segalotto is a gem, a woman who has lived and loved in Lockhart for years. She is devoted to her step kids and grandkids. The kind of neighbor, church member, and friend that a community is built on. She tends her chickens, she tends her faith, and she tends the people around her. Faithfully. Without asking for anything in return.

Over a year ago, we lost Frank, her husband, and my stepfather. Since then Lyn has walked through that grief the same way she walks through everything: with God at the center and her chin up.

But this past year has been hard in the practical ways too, and we're not going to let her face it alone.

Her home has a serious leak in the wall behind the washing machine that needs fixing and a roof that is leaking. She turns the water on for a few minutes in the morning and evening. She is also having an AC issue which means she can't use it. Now her van isn't running and she has no transportation. For a woman living on her own, she has worked hard to maintain and rebuild whatever is needed.

We are raising $2,500 to get her plumbing repaired and whatever damage needs to be completed and get her into a reliable vehicle. Something she can count on to get her to church, to the store, to wherever life takes her next.

Lyn has spent her whole life showing up for others. This is our turn to show up for her.

If you know her, give what you can. If you don't, give anyway, because people like Lyn are exactly who this is for.

Share this everywhere.