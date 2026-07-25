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Help Luna Shiva Free From Terminal Injury Poverty

Goal$200,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLuna Shiva Animisha

Fundraiser funds will be received by Luna Shiva Animisha

Help Luna Shiva Free From Terminal Injury Poverty

Dear Friends,


I am reaching out because I am facing severe injuries and terminal poverty, with no support to help me through these difficult times. My injuries include an indented skull, TBI, dislocated & multiple broken tailbone, and broken ribs. When these injuries happened as a child, my family prevented me from getting care, treatment, or even proper documentation. Now, at 29, I have no income, severe disabilities, and no support network. Every day is a struggle, and the challenges have become overwhelming. My health has suffered greatly, and I am unable to cover basic needs or medical care on my own.


On top of my physical and emotional pain, I am financially enslaved. I have no income due to my disability, and I am burdened by significant medical treatment costs, monthly living expenses including rent, credit card debt, and student loan debt that I took on just to avoid homelessness. I struggle just to take care of myself, and I'm all alone. I have had this disability for decades of my 29year life, and I never got any help with it until this year, here, in Thailand. Please take a moment to empathise what it has been like for me, those of you who have known me. It is the reason I always seemed sad, or distant deep down -- why I never fit in partying, or why I was always trying to escape my pain. I've been alone for so long that I've given up hope that anyone will actually help me. This is what terminal poverty means to me: being trapped with no way out, and no support. Usually, the sentence is death for severe injuries and terminal poverty. Somehow I have been so blessed to still be alive today, and every day I give thanks to Goddess Shakti and pray to be devoted to all life.


Your support would mean the world to me. With your help, I could access the medical care I desperately need, cover daily essentials, and—if I am truly blessed—begin to work my way out of this soul-shackling debt. I need to see a doctor twice per week for treatment, but I can only afford see a doctor once per every other week currently. I also need a major surgery that will cost estimated 40k usd or less. Then there is also the cost of living here in beautiful Thailand, my monthly rent/utils is $700 and my food costs about $400. Plus I need a visa, which takes 500k baht for the DTV visa which will actually let me heal and get the bedrest I need -- and the medical treatment I have not found anywhere else I have lived. So, I am setting my major goal at 200k USD, and other goals at lower intervals marking several essential milestones -- like the visa, the surgery, and being able to afford the treatments for my skull, spine, and tailbone.I am hoping for a chance to regain stability and dignity, and to find hope in a time when it feels out of reach.May all beings be healthy, happy, free, safe, and successful. If you are able to help, your kindness will make a real difference in my life.

Thank you for considering my fundraiser and for being part of this caring

community.


P.S.:

substack.com/@lunashiva

If you would like to know my full story, or read some of the interesting articles I've produced, please check out my substack. It is totally free, and always will be: because the people who need it should not have to pay for it.


An update to my parents:I was going to update the original post, because my heart has moved me to do so. I forgive all parties involved. When I referred to abuse in the initial post, I meant that the medical neglect was the abuse. I forgive you all. I am sure you were doing your best. I am injured and have had longstanding brain damage. O Ho'oponopono. It means, thank you, i love you, i am sorry, please forgive me. It is both something said and done, as well as a way to live one's life with intention. I seek not to judge you nor your hearts. I am simply trying to find medical care.

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