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Help Luna receive the treatment she needs

Goal$3,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byCarter Jensen

Fundraiser funds will be received by Rod Jensen

Help Luna receive the treatment she needs

She used to leap onto the couch without a second thought. Now she can barely make it across the room.

Luna's head is dramatically tilted to one side — not a little, but drastically — and it's getting worse every day. Her eyes dart and spin when she tries to focus. She staggers when she walks. After the effort of taking her medicine, she simply collapses. This is not the Luna we know, and it is devastating to watch.

Luna has been by her mom Trish's side through everything — through illness and through health, through the hard seasons and the good ones. She has been a constant, quiet comfort in ways that only a beloved pet can be. She is not just a cat. She is family.

Her vet has already removed infected material from her ear, but the infection is worsening and there is more they cannot safely reach without anesthesia. She needs an urgent procedure to go deeper, a CT scan to check for any underlying issues, and dental care that can no longer wait. In the meantime, she needs medication just to keep the infection from spiraling further while we work to get her treatments in place.

The total cost exceeds $3,000 — more than our family can manage right now.

Every single dollar helps — toward her medication today, and her full treatment hopefully in the near future. If you can give even a little, or simply share this page, you are helping give Luna a fighting chance to be her old self again.

Trish needs Luna. Luna needs us. Please help.

🐾 All funds go directly toward Luna's veterinary care and medication.

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