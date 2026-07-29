Help Luna fight Lyme disease and kidney failure

Hi everyone,





I never imagined I’d be writing something like this, but our sweet girl Luna needs help. Luna is more than just a dog — she’s family, my shadow, and the kind of soul that makes every bad day feel a little lighter. She’s always been full of love, tail wags, and comfort, and now she’s facing one of the hardest fights of her life.





Recently, Luna was diagnosed with Lyme disease, and on top of that, the vets discovered she’s in mild kidney failure. What started as her seeming tired and not acting like herself quickly turned into emergency vet visits, testing, medications, and discussions about long-term treatment and monitoring.





We’re doing everything we can to help her recover and stay comfortable, but the costs are adding up faster than we can manage alone. Between bloodwork, medications, IV fluids, follow-up appointments, prescription food, and ongoing care, we’re struggling to keep up financially while trying to focus on what matters most — helping Luna heal.





Anyone who knows Luna knows how gentle and loving she is. She deserves the chance to keep fighting, to keep enjoying walks, cuddles, and all the little things she loves most.





If you’re able to donate, no matter how small, it would mean the world to us and would go directly toward Luna’s medical care. And if you can’t donate, sharing this page helps more than you know.





Thank you for taking the time to read Luna’s story, for your support, prayers, and kindness during such a difficult time. We’re holding onto hope and doing everything we can for our girl. ❤️🐶



