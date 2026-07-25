



Help Luke, Our Little Saint

On June 23, our precious grandson Luke was born via Cesarean section and immediately showed us what a fighter he is.

Luke was born with a complex combination of severe brain abnormalities, including holoprosencephaly, encephalocele, absence of the corpus callosum, and hydrocephalus. He was also born without a pituitary gland. The doctors have been honest with us that these conditions are life-limiting, but they cannot predict how much time we will have with him. They tell us it could be days, weeks, or months.

Despite these challenges, Luke has touched our hearts in ways we never imagined. He fought to meet his family, and in his short life he has already made a profound impact on everyone who knows him. To us, he is truly our little saint and our miracle.

Luke is currently receiving care at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan, about four hours from his family's home in Traverse City. He experiences continuous seizures that are being treated with phenobarbital, and he remains under the care of an incredible team of specialists. In his first days of life alone, he required extensive testing and care from neurologists, neurosurgeons, neonatologists, endocrinologists, and many other medical teams.

We are deeply grateful to the University of Michigan medical staff for the exceptional care, compassion, and support they have provided to Luke and his family.

Luke's parents, Justin and Lauren and big brother Brady are doing everything possible to remain by his side every day. Lauren has been incredibly strong through this journey, and they have been fortunate to stay at the Ronald McDonald House close to the hospital. However, because of the distance from home, Justin and Lauren are unable to work while remaining near Luke. Although they have health insurance, the medical deductible is significant, and the costs associated with Luke's extensive care continue to grow.

We are asking for help to ease the financial burden on this young family so they can focus entirely on what matters most—loving Luke and making every moment with him count.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will help with medical expenses, travel costs, lodging, meals, and lost income during this difficult time. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing Luke's story and keeping him, Justin, Lauren, and his big brother Brady in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support. Your love means more than words can express as we cherish every precious moment with our little miracle, Luke. ❤️