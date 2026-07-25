Help Luis Stay Enrolled at Southeastern University

Hello,





My name is Luis, and I am currently pursuing my degree in Biblical Studies at Southeastern University. Over the past year, I have worked hard to continue my education while navigating significant financial challenges. My goal is to complete my studies and use the knowledge and opportunities I gain to serve Christ and others and build a stable future. Through loans, personal efforts, and the generosity of others, I have been able to reduce my outstanding balance considerably. However, I still have a remaining balance of $2,480 that must be paid in order for me to continue my education without interruption.





If you are able to contribute, any amount would help bring me closer to that goal. If you are unable to give, sharing this fundraiser and keeping me in your prayers would mean just as much. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you are able to provide!