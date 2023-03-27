Help Lourdes Keep Her Home

My cousin Lourdes, I consider her my sister, is facing foreclosure on her home. Her HOA is pursuing $2,000 in fees and $6,000 in attorney fees. She doesn't have the money to cover these costs or to hire her own attorney to defend herself.





Lourdes is 71 years old and retired. She's a cancer survivor dealing with serious health challenges. This past year she fell and injured her back and hip, and she's facing lower back surgery. With her health issues, she hasn't been able to find work or enjoy her passion of gardening. The HOA hasn't considered her medical situation.





She's worked hard her whole life and deserves to keep her home. Your support would mean so much to help her through this.