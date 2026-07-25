Help Lorrie Ochoa be able to care for Clare Ervin

Please Consider Helping Lorrie Ochoa, Clare (Ochoa) Ervin & Their Family





As many of you know, Clare is facing her second battle with B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (B-ALL). After overcoming leukemia once before, hearing the words “you have cancer” a second time has been heartbreaking for their entire family.





Since her first battle, Clare and her husband, Dakota, moved to Magnolia, Texas, and have welcomed two precious little boys into their family—Antonio, who is 1 year old, and baby Isaias, who is only a few weeks old. Instead of enjoying this special time together, they are now preparing for an intensive six-month treatment plan at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.





Clare’s treatment consists of six rounds of chemotherapy over approximately six months. Each month, she will spend 5–7 days in the hospital receiving aggressive chemotherapy, followed by three weeks of outpatient chemotherapy and immunotherapy. During those weeks at home, she will wear a continuous infusion pump and medication bag in a backpack 24 hours a day, allowing her treatment to continue around the clock.





To make this possible, Clare’s mother, Lorrie Ochoa, has temporarily left Spokane and traveled to Texas to care for Antonio and baby Isaias while Clare is hospitalized and throughout her treatment. Lorrie is also helping care for Clare while trying to maintain her work-from-home job, even though the demands of caring for Clare and two very young children will greatly reduce the hours she is able to work.





Lorrie’s husband, Rene, has also flown to Texas to help care for the boys during Clare’s first round of inpatient chemotherapy, but he must return home to his job after this first round is finished. Over the next six to seven months, Lorrie and Rene expect to take significant time away from work as they continue traveling back and forth to support Clare, Dakota, and their young family. They are also hoping to bring other family members to Texas at different times so Clare and Dakota have the help they need throughout this long journey.





As you can imagine, the travel expenses, lost income, childcare, meals, and extended time away from home will place a tremendous financial burden on the family.





If you feel led to help, donations of any amount would be deeply appreciated. There are two GiveSendGo fundraisers available—one in Lorrie Ochoa’s name to help offset the family’s travel and caregiving expenses, and another for Clare and Dakota Ervin to help with the many costs associated with Clare’s cancer treatment.





Most importantly, we ask for your prayers for Clare’s complete healing, strength for Dakota, wisdom for her medical team, and endurance for everyone walking alongside them during the months ahead.





Thank you for your love, prayers, and generosity. Every donation, prayer, and message of encouragement truly makes a difference.