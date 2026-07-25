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Help Lori Heal & Rebuild

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$2,800 USD

Fundraiser created byMary Sorenson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lori Weikel

Help Lori Heal & Rebuild

If you have ever met Lori, you know her strength, kindness, and determination. Unfortunately, the past year has brought more challenges than anyone should ever have to face.


In September 2025, Lori was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. She bravely endured months of chemotherapy, facing each treatment with courage and hope. Just one month later, in October 2025, she suffered another heartbreaking loss when her only sister passed away suddenly.


Despite her grief, Lori continued her fight. in March 2026, she underwent a double mastectomy and began radiation treatments as part of her battle against cancer. She was focused on healing and moving forward when tragedy struck again.


On June 5, 2026, Lori was viciously attacked by a dog, resulting in catastrophic injuries to her dominant right arm. The attack shattered the bones in her right forearm and tore away large areas of skin and tissue. Since the attack, Lori has undergone four surgeries in just one week, with more medical treatments likely ahead. Some of her wounds were so severe that surgeons had to take skin grafts from her thigh to use too replace what was lost. Her cancer treatments have been put on hold while doctors focus on saving and rebuilding her arm.


The physical pain has been unimaginable, but so has the emotional and financial burden. Between ongoing surgeries, hospital stays, rehabilitation, lost income, transportation & the continuation of her cancer treatment once she is able to resume it, the road ahead is long.

We are asking for your support to help ease some of the financial stress Lori is facing so she can focus on what matters most——healing. No donation is too small, and every share of this fundraiser helps spread the word.


After battling cancer, grieving the loss of her sister, and now fighting to recover from a devastating dog attack, Lori has shown incredible resilience. Let’s come together to support her through this next chapter and remind her that she is not facing it alone.


Thank you for your generosity, payers, & support.


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