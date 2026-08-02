Help Lorax Actual Bring Night Operations to Life

Help Bring Appalachiastan Into the Dark

If you’ve followed Lorax Actual for any length of time, you’ve probably noticed one thing:

Everything on this page is built around realistic woodland movement, patrolling, fieldcraft, and live-fire training—not studio content.

Over the past few weeks this community has exploded, and one thing keeps showing up in the comments:

“Let’s see night operations.”

Unfortunately, quality night vision equipment isn’t cheap.

The goal of this fundraiser is to purchase a complete night vision filming setup so I can begin creating:

• Night patrols

• Night contact drills

• Passive aiming

• Woodland navigation

• Gear reviews

• Night movement techniques

• POV training scenarios

• More immersive Appalachiastan content

Every dollar goes directly toward equipment used to produce content for this community.

Whether you donate $1 or simply continue watching and sharing the videos, I genuinely appreciate every bit of support.

Let’s see what Appalachiastan looks like after dark.

—Lorax Actual



