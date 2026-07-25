Help Lois Horton

I moved my mother-in-law to Colorado after I remarried and went through a very difficult divorce. The move was made so she could be closer to her sons and have the love and support of her family.

Unfortunately, things have not turned out as we had hoped. Her youngest son struggles with bipolar disorder, and his behavior has become unpredictable. He has chosen to blame his parents for many of the difficulties in his life and has made numerous false accusations against his mother. While I understand that mental illness can affect a person's thoughts, emotions, and behavior, it does not lessen the pain these accusations have caused her.

My greatest concern is my mother-in-law's well-being. She deserves to live in peace, to feel safe, and to spend this stage of her life surrounded by kindness, respect, and compassion. No parent should have to live in fear of being unfairly blamed or emotionally hurt by their own child.

My hope is that our family can come together to support her, establish healthy boundaries when necessary, and ensure that she knows she is loved and valued. We can care about her son's mental health while also recognizing that protecting her emotional and physical well-being is equally important.

She has endured enough hardship in her life. More than anything, she deserves comfort, dignity, and the reassurance that she is not alone.