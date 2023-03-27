Help Logan get to Japan

Help Logan Experience Japan 🇯🇵

Logan has been given an incredible opportunity to travel to Japan on an educational trip and experience a completely different culture, history, and way of life. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that he will carry with him for years to come.

We’re asking friends and family who are able to help us make this dream possible. Every donation, no matter the amount, gets Logan one step closer to Japan! ❤️

Thank you so much for supporting Logan and helping him create memories he’ll never forget! 🇯🇵✈️



