Help local wildlife exist

Hello I live in Philadelphia where I have been helping local wildlife exist ! I have been feeding and medicating the sick and struggling wildlife exist . My giving them a safe place so they can feed without searching through the trash to survive. I want create an ecosystem that all can feed naturally and healthy without parasites and dehydration killing their existence. So please see in your heart to help. Hearing all birds chirping happily squirrels running free in their own habitat as well as all deserve to live freely without threats of harm. This includes foxes groundhogs and all animals that need to exist freely and happily because after all this is gods Country. Please help. Thank you .