Help Lizzy( I'm not allowed to put her real name)

I'm making this gofundme for a girl who's name I'm not going to release because that's wrong. I'm asking for your help to donate to her to help pay for hospital bills and baby items as she is under 18 and she was R@ped by her ex bf Because he didn't want to leave her. I am trying to raise this money to help pay for the hospital bills and to help her be able to buy clothes and formula and other things that she'll need to take care of the baby. I'm also doing this because her parents won't help her so I want to help and support her with the baby as much as possible even though it's not my baby. I hope to raise this money and hopefully more so she will have a better finally aid to take care of her baby even though I'm not the father. I'm doing this because that's how God made me and I'm asking you for your help in helping her out with this since her parents won't. Anything is appreciated and will go towards her and help her with food and clothes for her and her baby. Thank you in advance and if you don't want to donate either I understand.