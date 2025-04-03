Convicted for consensual conversation!

Please help with my prosecution costs of £20,000 and my own legal costs.

On April 4th, the Poole Magistrates Court convicted me for supposedly violating Bournemouth’s abortion facility “buffer zone”. I committed no wrongdoing – I simply held a sign stating: “Here to talk, if you want”. Yet, I have now been found “guilty” and ordered to pay £20,000 in prosecution costs by May 31st.

This places me in an extremely difficult position, so I am very grateful for your support and prayers.

Consensual conversation is now a crime in the UK. Will you stand with me and for fundamental freedoms in the UK by helping me raise the funds to cover these costs?

After meeting the prosecution costs ordered by the Court, any additional funds will go toward my legal defence, including an appeal of my conviction, or for others in the UK who have been subjected to unjust “buffer zone” prosecutions.

At this shocking time, I humbly ask for your support.

Thank you, Livia









Background





I’m a retired clinical scientist, originally from Italy, living in Dorset. I believe conversation can be a source of light in our lives, even for just a few short moments and this is why I went out on the public street with a sign offering conversation.

Following lockdown when social interaction was restricted, I saw trends of people offering “free hugs” and other types of engagement on the street and that’s when the idea for my sign was born.

Holding my sign, I’ve had countless positive interactions with various groups of people who talked with me about issues that were important to them.

It is my belief that every life matters and I am always happy to take the time to talk to anyone in a difficult situation, including those facing decisions around abortion.

I firmly believe that we must never intimidate, harass, or condemn. But we are all free to offer a listening ear and be present for those in need.

The “buffer zone” in Bournemouth prohibits any act of approval or disapproval regarding abortion; but all I did was exercise my right to offer conversation, which anyone was free to accept or reject.



