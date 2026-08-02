Help Lisa Stay in Her Home

Fundraising Goal $2200.00





Hello, my name is Lisa Joshua, and I’m reaching out with a humble heart.

This is not something I ever imagined I would have to do, but I believe it’s okay to ask for help when you’ve done everything you can.

Over the past several months, I’ve faced a series of unexpected financial challenges. Earlier this year, my vehicle became inoperable after the engine failed, leaving me without reliable transportation. Since then, I’ve relied on rides from others and transportation services to get to work, attend medical appointments, and meet my daily responsibilities.

Despite these challenges, I have continued working and doing my best to stay on top of my financial obligations.

This month, however, I am facing a temporary hardship. My monthly rent is $2200.00 and after paying what I can, I 1800.00 still need to avoid falling behind.

I have contacted local assistance agencies, churches, and community organizations seeking emergency rental assistance. Unfortunately, many have shared that their funding has been exhausted or is unavailable at this time. I am continuing to pursue every available resource while communicating with my landlord.

If you feel led to help, any contribution—large or small—will go directly toward helping me remain in my home while I work through this temporary setback.

If you’re unable to give financially, I completely understand. Your prayers, encouragement, and sharing this campaign with others would mean more than you know.

I believe this difficult season is temporary, and I remain hopeful that brighter days are ahead.

Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support.

With gratitude,

Lisa Joshua



