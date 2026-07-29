Help Lisa rebuild after Eveiction and Hard Times

﻿﻿My name is Lisa, and I’m reaching out because the past few months have completely turned my life upside down. Due to health issues, I fell behind on my rent and couldn’t catch up in time. I was evicted and had no choice but to move into a hotel, which costs me $400 every week just to have a safe place to stay.

The hotel costs drained everything I had. I fell behind on my car payments, and my car was taken. Now I’m paying for a hotel, trying to get to work without a vehicle, and struggling to save anything at all. I’m doing everything I can, but I can’t get ahead while paying so much just to stay housed.

I’ve also been sober for a little over a year, and rebuilding my life has been one of the hardest and proudest things I’ve ever done. Losing my home and my car has put enormous pressure on me, and I’m doing everything in my power to stay strong and protect the progress I’ve made. Stability is crucial for my recovery, and I’m fighting every day to keep moving forward.

Right now, I’m stuck in a cycle I can’t break alone:

Evicted after falling behind due to health issues Forced into a hotel at $400/week Lost my car because I couldn’t keep up with payments Trying to stay sober and stable through all of this Unable to save enough to get a home or transportation

I’m raising funds to help me:

Get into stable housing (deposit + first month’s rent) Replace my car or secure reliable transportation Cover hotel costs and basic needs until I can move into a home

I’m not someone who asks for help easily. I’ve been trying to handle everything on my own, but I’ve reached a point where I can’t rebuild without support. Every donation helps me take a step toward stability, safety, and protecting the progress I’ve worked so hard for.

Thank you for reading my story and for helping me through this incredibly difficult time.