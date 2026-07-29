Help Lindsey Fight Stage 4 Stomach Cancer

Lindsey Mims has been diagnosed with stage 4 signet ring cell stomach cancer, a rare and aggressive form of cancer that has changed her life and her family’s lives overnight.

For months, Lindsey struggled with severe stomach and throat issues, unable to eat or keep food down. Without insurance, she continued seeking answers until a biopsy finally revealed the devastating diagnosis.

During surgery, doctors discovered the cancer had already spread, making it stage 4. Because of this, they were unable to remove her stomach. Lindsey has since undergone multiple procedures, including the placement of a feeding tube, a stent to help her stomach function, and a port to begin chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatments.

She has spent weeks in the hospital and is now preparing to return home and begin the next phase of her fight — intensive cancer treatment.

The financial burden is overwhelming. With ongoing hospital care, procedures, medications, and upcoming treatments, the cost of her care is expected to exceed $10,000 — especially without insurance and the ability to work.

We are asking for your support to help Lindsey through this incredibly difficult time. Every donation will go directly toward her medical expenses and life-saving treatment.

Lindsey is surrounded by love — her devoted husband Bobby, her two sons, and her family and friends — all standing by her side as she fights with incredible strength and positivity.

If you are able, please consider donating and sharing. Every contribution, no matter how small, brings hope and helps Lindsey continue her fight.

Thank you for your love, prayers, and support ❤️

Beneficiary:

Lindsey Mims