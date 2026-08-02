Help Lindsay Smile Again

Hello everyone,

This is one of the hardest things we’ve ever had to ask, but we’re reaching out because my wife, Lindsay, is facing a serious dental emergency.

For the past month, she has been living with constant pain from a tooth that has become severely infected. Despite trying to push through it, the infection has continued to worsen and has now spread into the surrounding bone.

After extensive evaluation, her dentist determined that the tooth cannot be saved. A previous root canal post broke through the side of the tooth, destroying its structure. The infection has also caused bone loss, which means she’ll need bone grafting before a dental implant can be placed.

The treatment she needs includes:

Tooth extraction Bone grafting Dental implant Permanent crown

The estimated cost is between $5,000 and $7,000.

Like so many families, we’ve had unexpected expenses this year and simply don’t have the savings to cover a medical bill of this size. We applied for CareCredit but were unfortunately denied, and the financing options available through her dentist aren’t available to us.

As many of you know, I drive a semi-truck for a living. We work hard, pay our bills, and have always tried to take care of things on our own. Asking for help doesn’t come easily to us, but watching Lindsay live in pain every day has made us realize we can’t do this alone.

If you are able to help in any way—whether it’s $5, $10, $25, or simply sharing this fundraiser with others—it would mean more than we can ever express. Every donation will go directly toward her dental treatment so she can get out of pain, stop the infection from causing further damage, and regain her health and smile.

If you’re unable to donate, we completely understand. Your prayers, encouragement, and sharing this fundraiser are just as appreciated.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can give. Your kindness and generosity mean the world to our family.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Bryan & Lindsay Knapp



