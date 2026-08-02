GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Help Lindsay Smile Again

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBryan Knapp

Fundraiser funds will be received by Bryan Knapp

Help Lindsay Smile Again

Hello everyone,

This is one of the hardest things we’ve ever had to ask, but we’re reaching out because my wife, Lindsay, is facing a serious dental emergency.

For the past month, she has been living with constant pain from a tooth that has become severely infected. Despite trying to push through it, the infection has continued to worsen and has now spread into the surrounding bone.

After extensive evaluation, her dentist determined that the tooth cannot be saved. A previous root canal post broke through the side of the tooth, destroying its structure. The infection has also caused bone loss, which means she’ll need bone grafting before a dental implant can be placed.

The treatment she needs includes:

  1. Tooth extraction
  2. Bone grafting
  3. Dental implant
  4. Permanent crown

The estimated cost is between $5,000 and $7,000.

Like so many families, we’ve had unexpected expenses this year and simply don’t have the savings to cover a medical bill of this size. We applied for CareCredit but were unfortunately denied, and the financing options available through her dentist aren’t available to us.

As many of you know, I drive a semi-truck for a living. We work hard, pay our bills, and have always tried to take care of things on our own. Asking for help doesn’t come easily to us, but watching Lindsay live in pain every day has made us realize we can’t do this alone.

If you are able to help in any way—whether it’s $5, $10, $25, or simply sharing this fundraiser with others—it would mean more than we can ever express. Every donation will go directly toward her dental treatment so she can get out of pain, stop the infection from causing further damage, and regain her health and smile.

If you’re unable to donate, we completely understand. Your prayers, encouragement, and sharing this fundraiser are just as appreciated.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can give. Your kindness and generosity mean the world to our family.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Bryan & Lindsay Knapp


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Caring for Baby Miles
Raised: $330 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Caring for Baby Miles

"The results from Miles catheter test yesterday were not what we had hoped for. The pictures revealed that the coronary arteries don't supply the back...

Loading...

Emergency
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House
Raised: $2,175 USD
Goal: $38,000 USD
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House

In October 2023, more than 170 gallons of heating oil were released into my home. Nearly 3 years later, the cleanup still hasn't begun, not because th...

Loading...

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $1,195 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,598 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $410 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Mission
Following Jesus: Help Support With My YWAM Mission
Raised: $365 USD
Goal: $8,000 USD
Following Jesus: Help Support With My YWAM Mission

This September, I will be leaving for my very first mission trip with Youth With A Mission (YWAM), and I am so excited! I have always looked up to peo...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,700 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve