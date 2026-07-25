Help Linda in Her Memory Care Home

My mother-in-law is 80 years old and living in a memory care unit where she receives the support she needs. She has dementia and an amputated leg, and this facility has been a safe, stable home for her.





Unfortunately, she's fallen a couple of months behind on her monthly costs. She's now on a lower monthly rate going forward, which helps, but she needs to pay off the past due balance in order to continue living there.





Without this help, she may lose her place in the facility, a place where she's settled and receiving care. I'm raising funds to cover the past due amount so she can stay where she is.