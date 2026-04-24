Help Lily get to Honduras on her 1st Missions Trip

We have created a Give Send Go for the final round of Lilys donations for her trip as they do not take a percentage!





We are in the home stretch for her donations. This trip will change Lilys life, allow her to serve others by the hands of God, strengthen her relationship w/him, humble herself & be the light to so many others while she’s serving on this trip! This trip will get her out of her comfort zone & be useful hands in an environment that so desperately needs love! This will not only transform her but help her grow in so many ways!





we are so excited for her for this opportunity for strength, guidance & growth! Home stretch! Let’s get her there! Any donation big or small or even prayer or a share is greatly appreciated!!!