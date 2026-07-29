Help Lily Caudill & her dad Serve in Malawi

Hi, my name is Lily Caudill, and I am 13 years old. I attend Kerwin Baptist Church and go to Gospel Light Christian School. This year, I have the opportunity to go on my first foreign mission trip to Malawi, and I am so excited and thankful for the door God has opened.

My dad, Jimmy, will be going with me, and that makes this trip even more special. Since we will both be serving with the team, this campaign is to help us raise the funds needed to go and be part of this mission opportunity.

During our time in Malawi, our team will be helping with Vacation Bible Schools in different communities, visiting ministries that care for widows, orphans, and people with disabilities, and looking for ways to encourage and serve the people we meet. I am also excited to use my love for soccer and volleyball to connect with children in the villages, build friendships, and show them the love of Christ.

I enjoy spending time with my family and friends, playing sports, and being involved in my church. One of the reasons I am especially excited about this trip is because I want to grow closer to the Lord while serving others and helping people in need.

I am looking forward to meeting new people, seeing how God is working in another part of the world, and being a blessing however I can. Since this is my first foreign mission trip, I know it will be a big step of faith, but I am thankful for the opportunity to go, learn, serve, and grow.

Thank you so much for supporting me through your prayers and donations. Your kindness and generosity mean so much to me and my family. Please pray for our team as we prepare, travel, and serve in Malawi. Your support will help make it possible for me to be part of this mission trip, and I am truly grateful.