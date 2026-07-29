Help Lilly buy a wedding dress

This is a super venerable ask and need of mine but I had some friends and family tell me to make this anyway! Wedding dress prices are totally crazy and I need some help getting mine! Fell in love with a dress that was on the cheaper side but sadly still not something I can quite afford at this time. Considering it takes time for orders to come in and alterations to be done I realize I need to get things going soon! Anything helps and I’m just grateful for those of you who have taken the time to read this. Love you all.