Help Lilian Raise ₦2.5 Million for Fibroid Surgery





Hello everyone,

My name is Lilian, and I am from Enugu State, Nigeria. I am reaching out with a humble request for help as I face a serious health challenge.

I have been diagnosed with a uterine fibroid that has caused abdominal swelling, discomfort, and heavy menstrual bleeding. After medical consultations and examinations, surgery has been recommended to remove the fibroid and prevent further complications.

The estimated cost of the surgery and related medical care is ₦2.5 million, an amount that is beyond my current financial capacity. I am therefore appealing to kind-hearted individuals, friends, family members, and organizations to help me raise the funds needed for this life-changing treatment.

Any contribution, no matter how small, will bring me closer to getting the surgery I urgently need. If you are unable to donate, please help by sharing my appeal with others.

Your support, prayers, and kindness mean so much to me.

Thank you, and may God bless you abundantly.

Lilian Ezejiofor Enugu State, Nigerian.