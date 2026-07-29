GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Lili Care for Family

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLili Amaya

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lili Amaya

Help Lili Care for Family


Hello,

My name is Lili, and I am reaching out during one of the hardest seasons my family has ever faced. I never imagined I would need to ask for help publicly, but right now we are doing everything we can to stay afloat and protect the people and animals we love.

I am a self-published children’s author and creator working hard every day to build a better future through books that promote kindness, compassion, friendship, literacy, and emotional learning for children. My income comes from inconsistent online royalties and digital sales, which unfortunately have not been enough to keep up with the financial pressure our family is experiencing.

At home, I help care for two elderly parents who depend on stability, support, and a safe place to live. In addition to caring for them, we also have five beloved pets who are truly part of our family. They are not just animals to us — they are companions, emotional support, and sources of comfort during extremely stressful times. They are also the inspiration behind my children's books.

Our family is currently struggling with urgent financial hardship related to housing, living expenses, pet care, transportation, food, and essential bills. We are doing everything possible to improve our situation through honest work, selling books and digital products online, and trying to rebuild financially one step at a time.

Every donation, no matter the size, will help us:

  1. Keep safe housing for our family
  2. Care for our elderly parents
  3. Provide food and veterinary care for our pets
  4. Cover urgent household expenses
  5. Continue building sustainable income through creative work and publishing

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to us. Your kindness, prayers, encouragement, and support truly matter.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for helping us keep hope alive during this difficult chapter.

With gratitude,

Lili


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve