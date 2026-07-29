Help Lili Care for Family





Hello,

My name is Lili, and I am reaching out during one of the hardest seasons my family has ever faced. I never imagined I would need to ask for help publicly, but right now we are doing everything we can to stay afloat and protect the people and animals we love.

I am a self-published children’s author and creator working hard every day to build a better future through books that promote kindness, compassion, friendship, literacy, and emotional learning for children. My income comes from inconsistent online royalties and digital sales, which unfortunately have not been enough to keep up with the financial pressure our family is experiencing.

At home, I help care for two elderly parents who depend on stability, support, and a safe place to live. In addition to caring for them, we also have five beloved pets who are truly part of our family. They are not just animals to us — they are companions, emotional support, and sources of comfort during extremely stressful times. They are also the inspiration behind my children's books.

Our family is currently struggling with urgent financial hardship related to housing, living expenses, pet care, transportation, food, and essential bills. We are doing everything possible to improve our situation through honest work, selling books and digital products online, and trying to rebuild financially one step at a time.

Every donation, no matter the size, will help us:

Keep safe housing for our family Care for our elderly parents Provide food and veterinary care for our pets Cover urgent household expenses Continue building sustainable income through creative work and publishing

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to us. Your kindness, prayers, encouragement, and support truly matter.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for helping us keep hope alive during this difficult chapter.

With gratitude,

Lili



