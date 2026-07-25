Help Light of Future Foundation Bring Hope

Hi my name is Will Durbin from California, United States. With my own Ministry.

My friend, Francis Sikuku, is the founder of the Light of Future Foundation in Nairobi, Kenya. He has dedicated his life to helping some of the most vulnerable members of his community—orphans, widows, widowers, people with disabilities, and children living in poverty.





Many families in the communities Francis serves struggle to meet even their most basic needs. Some lack safe shelter, clean drinking water, access to healthcare, and educational opportunities for their children. Despite these challenges, Francis and his team continue working tirelessly to bring hope and practical support to those who need it most.





The Light of Future Foundation is committed to:





• Providing assistance to orphans and vulnerable children

• Supporting widows and widowers with housing and essential needs

• Helping people with disabilities live with dignity and independence

• Improving access to clean water and sanitation

• Expanding access to healthcare services

• Encouraging and developing talents and educational opportunities for young people





We are raising funds to help the foundation continue and expand these life-changing programs. Donations will be used to support shelter projects, clean water initiatives, healthcare assistance, educational support, and community outreach efforts.





Every donation, no matter the size, can make a real difference in the life of a child, a widow, or a struggling family.





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign with others. Together, we can help bring hope, dignity, and opportunity to those who need it most.





Thank you for your kindness and support.





Sincerely,





William H Durbin II





Supporting Francis Sikuku and the Light of Future Foundation



