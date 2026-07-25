Help lift Lisa’s family through medical hardship

My cousin, Lisa, is a hardworking school employee, a devoted wife, and a loving mother of four. She has always been the kind of person who puts her family and others before herself.





Over the past six months, Lisa has endured two major surgeries, bringing significant medical expenses and a long recovery. Just as she was beginning to heal, she suffered an unexpected accident that caused a serious setback. She was rushed into emergency surgery and now faces several more months away from work as she continues her recovery.





The combination of mounting medical bills, rehabilitation, medications, lost wages, and everyday household expenses has placed an overwhelming financial burden on Lisa and her family during an already difficult time.





We’re asking for your support to help ease some of this burden. Every donation—no matter the size—will go directly toward medical expenses and helping Lisa’s family stay financially stable while she focuses on healing.





If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, and community would mean the world to us. Your kindness, generosity, and prayers are deeply appreciated.





Thank you for helping a caring mother, dedicated school employee, and wonderful person through this challenging chapter of her life. Every contribution, every share, and every prayer brings hope and reminds Lisa that she is not facing this journey alone.



