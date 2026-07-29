Help Lidia and Grace Rebuild After a House Fire

Our family's life changed in an instant.





An electrical fire destroyed the home where Lidia, Grace and José lived. While they escaped with their lives, nearly everything else was lost.





The fire appears to have started after a power surge affected our neighborhood. Several neighbors experienced electrical surges, but our home was the only one that caught fire. Grace saw the sparks erupt from a surge protector and managed to extinguish the initial flames, only to realize the fire had spread inside the walls. Smoke quickly filled the house as panic set in.





In the midst of the chaos, our neighbor John rushed into the burning home and carried Lidia to safety. His courge and selflessness will never be forgotten.





As the fire intensified, Grace inhaled heavy smoke and debris, triggering a severe asthma attack that left her struggling to breathe. She was taken to the emergency room for treatment. By the grace of God, everyone survived.





While we are profoundly grateful that no lives were lost, the fire, smoke, and water destroyed nearly everything they owned--beds, clothing, furniture, family photographs, household essentials, and cherished keepsakes collected over a lifetime. The home is now uninhabitable and will require extensive repairs before anyone can return.





Because they did not have renters insurance, they are now faced with the overwhelming task of starting over from scratch.





We ask first for your prayers as our family begins this difficult journey.





Psalm 91: 1-16, Philippians 4:7, 2nd Corinthians 12:10.





If you feel moved to help financially, your generosity will go directly toward replacing basic necessities such as clothing, beds, furniture, kitchen supplies, toiletries, medications, and other essential household items.





Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference, If you are unable to give, we would be deeply grateful if you would share this fundraiser and keep Lidia, Grace, and José in your prayers.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, compassion, generosity, and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. We are especially grateful to God for protecting them and to the first responders, whose extraordinary bravery helped save Grace and Lidia's life.