Help Liberals leave the US

Hello, my name is D. Many people want liberals to "pack up and leave". Well now is your chance. I'm sick of living/working beside the same red hats who voted for this. I have lost almost everything including my career, car, family, home, etc. Imagine your country with less liberal crybabies. How much greater would it be? If this trend kicks off, this might be the last dime you give to the "freeloaders". I am sure that you have more than enough with all of the "winning" going on.