Help Lexi walk again

Our sweet daughter, Lexi, is preparing for one of the biggest battles of her life.

Lexi has Cerebral Palsy and will soon undergo extensive orthopedic surgery to improve her mobility and quality of life. During surgery, both of her femurs will be cut and realigned with rods placed inside them. Her left tibia will also be cut and realigned using plates and screws.

This surgery is only the beginning of a long journey. Lexi will not be able to bear weight on her legs for 8–12 weeks, followed by months of intensive physical therapy and rehabilitation as she learns to walk again. Her recovery could take up to a year.

As her family, our only focus is making sure Lexi has everything she needs to heal, recover, and regain as much independence as possible. During this time, we will be facing medical expenses, travel to appointments, rehabilitation costs, adaptive equipment, and time away from work while caring for her.

If you are able to donate, no amount is too small and every contribution will go directly toward helping Lexi through her recovery. If you’re unable to donate, sharing her fundraiser with your family and friends would mean just as much.

Most of all, we ask for your prayers for Lexi as she begins this difficult journey. She is incredibly strong, brave, and determined, and we believe she will overcome these challenges one step at a time.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for supporting Lexi and our family. Your generosity, prayers, and encouragement mean more than words can express and will help give her the best opportunity to heal and walk into a brighter future.



