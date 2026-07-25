Help Leslie Realize a Lifelong Dream

7 years ago, at the age of 65, Leslie went in for an anterior hip replacement. She was an active person, still working as an RN, active in her church, volunteering as Nurse Manager in a Pregnancy Center, and looking forward to her retirement, where she hoped to possibly own a horse again and maybe even play tennis again.

Those hopes all ended when the doctor severed her femoral nerve during the surgery and paralyzed her left leg. There was no compensation for this error because it was a very rare, but possible, side effect of anterior hip replacements.

Through rigorous and painful PT, she was eventually able to build new neural pathways that eventually allowed her to graduate from 2 years on a rollator, to a cane.

And then the right hip became painful. Because of the years of low mobility, she had put on extra weight preventing her from having the needed right hip replacement. Activity was at a minimum due to the left leg paralysis and now the right hip pain. She was placed on pain management and sought out pool classes at her local YMCA to help get the weight off with as little pain as possible. It took 3 years, and the pain averaged 7-9 on a daily basis.

In July of 2025, she was finally able to have the right hip replaced and through pure self-determination, and the healing hand of Jesus, she was able to graduate from 3 more years spent on a rollator, to a cane--to walking on her own 2 feet!

She attributes this miracle to the love of her life, Jesus Christ, and His healing power to restore--and give her the perseverance to work through the pain, till she reached victory!

To add to her miracles, God recently put in front of her an opportunity to join a 6-week equestrian therapy program in Wyoming, where she will help break and train her own mustang--and at the end of the program, the horse will be given to her to take home as her own! She applied to the program, being very honest about the medical history shared above, and without hesitation she was accepted to the program!

Her elation, and gratitude to God has been a daily testimony from her, as she sees God giving to her the desire of her heart, and a long-awaited dream! However, even though the program is 100% free (a 501c3), the cost of her getting there and back (it's a 3,378-mile trip by car) with hotels, car rental, gas and other needs along the way, and the cost of bringing the horse back, is going to be hefty. Since her surgical injury, she has not been able to work and has been living on Social Security only.

Leslie is now 71 years old, works out every day at the pool and gym to stay as strong as possible, and even went horseback riding, 3 weeks ago, for the first time in 40 years! She is looking forward to this long-awaited adventure with every cell within her. She is believing God will provide the miracle that will meet the needs she is facing.

Can you help her?