Help Leroy with Cancer Treatment Costs

My name is Leroy, and I'm reaching out for support as I navigate stage 4 prostate cancer. At 63, this diagnosis has turned my world upside down, and the physical and emotional toll has been overwhelming.





While Medicare covers most of my treatment, I'm still responsible for medication, co-payments, and other expenses that add up quickly. Living on disability benefits makes it hard to manage these costs, and the stress is taking a toll on my recovery.





Your support would help ease this burden and allow me to focus on healing. Thank you for standing with me.