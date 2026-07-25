Help Leon Stusalitus fight tyranny in VA

Hello!





Summary:

Help fund a lawyer for this case which is on appeal to the Supreme Court of Virginia Help fund the fight against the defamation being levied against me





I am so thankful for the overwhelming support of my friends, family, and those of you who showed understanding! I had no idea that the simple act of asking questions would lead to so much attention. Standing at the front door lobby of a courthouse, I never expected to be arrested because I had a cell phone in my pocket. Now there are millions of views across many channels highlighting my deputy sheriff interaction and arrest; my case is under petition for appeal to the Supreme Court of Virginia, and a new law just passed in Virginia requiring courthouses to allow citizens the ability to bring their cell phones into the courthouses and courtrooms!





I was asking those questions because I have seen people hurt by the unconstitutional policy set in place by the chief judge there which has hurt my fellow citizens. I was planning to bring a first amendment lawsuit if they denied me my right of freedom of the press inside the courthouse in the public areas - instead, I was arrested while walking towards the exit. The people who I have seen hurt - random people who laugh about how they wish they had their cell phones while standing in the hallway, but also specific people I have interacted with. I met one man while I was leaving the courthouse one day. He was digging around in the bushes just outside the VB courthouse. I asked him what was wrong, and he said he didn't have the 50 cents to put his cell phone in a locker inside the building, so he stashed he phone in the bushes. He couldn't find his phone; it appeared that someone stole his phone.





Another man was ahead of me in the security line one day, dressed in a nice suit. He was told he couldn't have his cell phone inside the courthouse, and that he could put his phone in the locker. The man told the security that he didn't have 50 cents for the lockers. The security told the man he could put the phone in his car. The man advised security that he took an Uber into the courthouse - he didn't have a car. I saw the man's distress and need to make his hearing; I stepped out of line and offered for him to store his phone in my car. He agreed, and we walked out to my car, exchanging numbers in the process. I met with him after his hearing, and even gave him a ride home so he didn't have to pay for another Uber.





I have faced the corruption in the courts, and have seen their disregard for what is just first-hand. Although the chief judge noted there is a conflict of interest with the arresting officer being responsible for the life-and-death security of the judges, no judge recused themselves. In addition, while many other people are let off on first-offender programs for actual criminal behavior, I was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 29 suspended - I had to spend a night in jail because I dared question their policy.





After lawyers got too expensive in the lower courts, I appealed on my own to the Court of Appeals of Virginia. I represented myself during oral argument, and pointed out clearly that the case law states that a person must be given a reasonable amount of time to leave considering the circumstances before they can be found guilty of trespassing under the statute. Even with all the legal arguments clearly in my favor, the corruption and politics involved led to them ignoring the law and affirming the lower conviction.





I filed my Petition for Appeal to the Supreme Court of Virginia myself, which is an extremely time-consuming and stressful thing to do. I am asking for your support to help fund a proper lawyer so that when my case is heard, I have good representation to ensure this unjust arrest gets overturned.





I do believe it will be heard, as just recently, a new law in Virginia was signed by the governor requiring citizens to be allowed to have their cell phones in the courthouses - and do you know what these corrupt judges are doing? They're implementing "policy" that you can have your cell phone - as long as it's locked in a bag that only the security officers have the ability to unlock. In other words - you can have your First Amendment right whenever the government deems it appropriate for you to have, and unlocks it for you! It's corrupt and unconstitutional, and I hope that with your support, I can push back on these corrupt judges who think they are lawmakers and rulers of castles, instead of public servants who must apply the law as-stated and as-intended.





Thank you for your contributions, support and love; the random messages I have received has been wonderful to see - both from supporters and haters! Regardless of the reaction, we must continue to fight against tyranny, and with your support I will do just that!





As I go down this path, I am seeing that various media outlets are calling me a sovereign citizen, and making other false claims about me. I love the USA, love the Constitution, was a US Army Infantryman with two combat deployments, and I love freedom! I support our nation, but it means following the law, and pushing back against tyranny. Sometimes, that means punishing those who hurt others for personal gain, and I will be seeking out a lawyer for advice regarding those channels and media outlets which have engaged in defamation against me - this GiveSendGo comes right after a good friend of mine said, "Hey, look what I found when I googled your name!"





Thank you.





Best regards,

Leon Stusalitus