Help Lenora During her recovery





Hello everyone,

I'm reaching out to ask for support for Lenora as she recovers from surgery. During this recovery period, she is unable to work as usual and is facing financial challenges while focusing on healing.

We are hoping to raise $1,000 to help cover essential living expenses, including bills, , and other basic necessities while she recovers. Every donation, no matter the amount, will help ease the financial burden and allow Lenora to concentrate on her health and recovery.

If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also mean a great deal.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and encouragement during this time.

Goal: $1,500

With gratitude,

Lenora and Family