Help Lenee & boys rebuild after Home Explosion

Help Lenee, Colt, and Rowdy Rebuild After a Devastating Explosion

Current Update

Lenee is with the boys advocating for their care. Rowdy is receiving treatment and surgeries for burns and lacerations. The Carbon Monoxide affected his lungs so he's receiving care for that, and expected to make a full recovery. Colt made it out of the ICU! He will be receiving specialized burn care and is expected to require surgeries, possibly skin grafts, and a prolonged hospital stay. The boys are on the same floor and able to hang out together ❤️ The family remains in Denver while Colt and Rowdy receive medical treatment and has no home to return to when they are discharged.





On the morning of Sunday, June 21, 2026, tragedy struck for the second time in less than a year.

Lenee Richardson and her two sons, Colt (12) and Rowdy (11), were living in Alzada, Montana, when an apparent propane leak caused a catastrophic explosion in the early mornjng hours when one of the boys went to cook a frozen pizza.

In an instant, their home was completely destroyed.

The force of the explosion leveled the house, making it nothing short of a miracle that Lenee, Colt, and Rowdy escaped with their lives.

Lenee suffered a concussion, head injuries requiring staples, and other injuries from the blast. Although she has been released from the hospital, she continues to recover from her physical injuries and the emotional trauma of this devastating event while she advocates for her boys in the hosiptal.

Rowdy sustained burns, lacerations and a broke wrist. He is going to be okay but has a lot of recovery ahead.

Colt suffered severe burns and was flown to the burn unit in Denver. He faces a long and difficult recovery with 40% of his body covered in 2nd & 3rd degree burns.

The family is currently in Denver while Colt and Rowdy receive specialized treatment. At this time, they have no home, no vehicle, and no timeline for when they will be able to return to daily life.

This tragedy comes after a prior devastating loss. In July 2025, the family lost their trailer home in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, to a fire. Thankfully no one was injured, but the family was still working to recover from that loss when this second tragedy occurred.

Now, less than a year later, they have lost everything once again.

The home destroyed in the explosion was a rental and was not covered by renters insurance. Their vehicle and RV were also destroyed. Several of the family's dogs were injured in the explosion and require care as well.

Lenee is unable to work due to her injuries, the emotional trauma she has endured, and the need to remain by her sons' side throughout their recovery. Right now, she should be focused on caring for Colt and Rowdy—not worrying about how to replace every basic necessity her family has lost.

The family now faces the overwhelming task of starting over from nothing while navigating a medical crisis.

Funds raised will help provide:

• Housing when the family is released from the hospital

• Food, fuel, transportation, and lodging expenses while in Denver

• Medical and recovery-related expenses

• Clothing, shoes, and personal necessities

• Toiletries and daily living supplies

• Furniture and household items

• A replacement vehicle

• Ongoing support while the boys continue their recovery along with medical bills

• Assistance rebuilding their lives after losing everything

Anyone who knows Lenee knows the tremendous love she has for her boys. She is a devoted mother who has endured more heartbreak and loss than most people experience in a lifetime. After surviving one devastating fire and now a near-fatal explosion, she is once again faced with rebuilding her family's life from the ground up.

Ways You Can Help

🙏 Pray

Please keep Lenee, Colt, and Rowdy in your prayers. Pray for healing, comfort, strength, successful surgeries, and complete recovery. Pray that God surrounds them with support, peace, and hope during the difficult months ahead.

💙 Donate

Every donation, no matter the amount, will help provide immediate necessities and support the family as they rebuild their lives.

🏦 Direct Donations

For those who prefer to give directly, donations may be made to the account established at First Interstate Bank:

Lenee Richardson & Family

📢 Share

If you are unable to donate, please share this fundraiser with your family, friends, churches, businesses, and community groups. Every share helps us reach more people who may be able to help.

No amount is too small. Every donation, prayer, and share makes a difference.

Thank you for helping carry this family through one of the darkest times of their lives.

"Carry each other's burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ." — Galatians 6:2

Special thanks to neighbors who saved the family and first responders.





With heartfelt gratitude,

Friends and Family of Lenee, Colt, and Rowdy