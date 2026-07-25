Help Lemon get a tumor removed!

Hey, Clare here- my mom has been taking care of lemon after I went off to grad school since 2023. He has been able to bring her fun and joy for the past few years. She is getting ready for her 2nd knee surgery this year and moving towards retirement from working as pit boss in Las Vegas, Nevada. My mom has worked in casinos for over 40 years and it would be great to see her transition into retirement smoothly.





My mom called me letting me know lemon needs a Mast Cell tumor removed and it will cost $2000 for the surgery. Since she is on and off work due to her own surgeries and I still am in grad school, we are asking for help to cover costs of Lemon’s tumor removal.





Lemon has been a special dog in our lives since he was found on the streets of Brooklyn, NY outside of the bar I was working at in 2019. I took him home with me, he was skinny and scared but extremely sweet and intuitive. Lemon has been a perfect dog since that day and anyone who has met him can testify to that statement.





Even if you have never met Lemon or my mom, they are wonderful beings that deserve some relief during this uncertain time. Please consider contributing, every dollar helps!



