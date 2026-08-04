Help Leila Study Psychology Abroad

My name is Leila, and I am a young woman from Niger with a dream of becoming a psychologist and using my education to help others.





I was accepted into European University of Lefke to study Psychology with an 80% scholarship. This opportunity brings me closer to my dream, but I still need help covering the remaining costs of my education, including accommodation, food, and essential living expenses.





My family has always supported me, but studying abroad is beyond what they can afford. I want to become independent, build a better future, and one day use my knowledge to support others who are struggling.





Every contribution, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to my goal. If you cannot donate, sharing my story would mean just as much.





Thank you for believing in my journey.