Help Leesa Fight Glioblastoma

Six weeks ago, my Friend Leesa, just 58 years old, was diagnosed with grade 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. She has already undergone two brain surgeries and is now preparing to begin radiation and chemotherapy.





Leesa has always been a storyteller at heart. Now, her story needs support from people who care. This disease has already taken so much from her, she's had to surrender her dog Keelo, who has been part of her life for 15 years. She now needs a caregiver to help with her long-term care, and her independence is slipping away.





Family is working to relocate her to Florida for treatment while also tying up her affairs in North Carolina. We're raising $25,000 to help with her immediate needs: rent, utilities, storage, and relocation costs.





Cancer is a monster but it does not have the final say, God does! Please help with any gift you can. We need your support right now. Most importantly, please pray for Leesa and share this fundraiser everywhere you can.







