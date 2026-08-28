Help Lee's Family Through Cancer and MS

Our friend Lee Morrison was diagnosed with widespread melanoma cancer a few years ago. He's still hanging on while receiving immunotherapy once a month. The cancer isn't growing at this time, but he struggles with fatigue and can't do much work, if any.





Lee's wife has MS and has occasional relapses, but for the most part she's up and about taking care of their 12 children. Between Lee's condition and his wife's health challenges, their family is stretched thin.





Their biggest need right now is financial help to build an addition to their small house. They also need continued support for everything it takes to feed, clothe, and have some occasional fun for the family through all this.





If you're able to help Lee's family during this season, your support would mean so much to them. Thank you for standing with them.