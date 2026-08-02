Help Lee Rebuild After House Fire

Lee McIntosh experienced a tragedy that no one should ever have to face. On Thursday, July 30, 2026, Lee was on his way home from work, chatting with his boss, when he noticed smoke rising in the sky. He made a lighthearted comment about someone’s house being on fire, only to turn into his own driveway and see the fire department desperately trying to save his home. In a matter of moments, everything Lee owned was lost to the flames.





Now, Lee is left with only the clothes he wore to work that day. The funds raised will go directly toward helping Lee rebuild his life—providing him with clothing, nourishing food as he grieves, and temporary housing until he can find a permanent place to call home again. Every single penny will mean the world to Lee and to me, as it will offer hope, faith, and encouragement to keep moving forward instead of letting the grief of this devastating loss consume him.





I ask that everyone who sees this finds it in their heart to help Lee through this tragic experience. Please like, share, and donate if you can. Your support will make a real difference in Lee’s life as he begins the difficult journey of recovery.